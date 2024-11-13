Indonesia’s volcanic eruption grounds international flights on tourist island of Bali

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Several international airlines have canceled flights to and from Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali because of an ongoing volcanic eruption. Travelers were left stranded at airports on Wednesday. Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano on the remote island of Flores in East Nusa Tenggara province has spewed hot ash high into the air since its initial huge eruption on Nov. 4 that killed nine people and injured dozens of others.

