FBI offers up to $25,000 reward for information about suspect behind Northwest ballot box fires

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The FBI is offering up to $25,000 as a reward for information about the suspect behind recent ballot box fires in Oregon and Washington state. Authorities believe a male suspect was behind three ballot box fires in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, last month. One fire damaged hundreds of ballots about a week before Election Day. The acting special agents in charge of the FBI’s field offices in Portland and Seattle specifically asked on Wednesday for help identifying the suspect’s car. Surveillance cameras captured images of an early 2003 to 2004 Volvo S-60 sedan with a fraudulent rear license plate and no front plate.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.