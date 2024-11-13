China holds sea and air combat drills at the disputed Scarborough Shoal

BEIJING (AP) — China has held sea and air combat drills at the disputed Scarborough Shoal, which Philippines also claims. The southern command of the People’s Liberation Army held the patrol and guard activity Tuesday. The drills took place a few days after China published new baselines for the shoal including geographic coordinates. Baselines are typically used to define a nation’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zone. China seized the shoal from the Philippines in 2012 and has restricted access by Filipino fishermen since then.

