Birth control and abortion pill requests have surged since Trump won the election

Doctors say requests for permanent sterilizations and long-term birth control like IUDs have surged across the nation since Donald Trump was elected president last week. People who feel uncertain about access to birth control and abortions in the coming years are stockpiling emergency contraception and abortion pills in case they need them. One company selling emergency contraception saw a 966% increase in sales in the 60 hours following the election compared with the week before. A doctor in North Carolina says he had two messages from patients seeking to replace their IUDs the day after the election and three others told him over the next few days that they wanted to get their tubes tied.

