Yuma Post Office hosting Passport Fair on November 16

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Post Office will be hosting a fair for locals to prepare for travel.

The Passport Fair will be on Saturday, November 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Appointments are not required but customers will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Passport photos will be available.

customers can schedule an appointment or fill out an application here.

The following will be required:

Proof of identification

A photocopy of identification

Passport fees for people 16 years or older is $130.