Yuma Post Office hosting Passport Fair on November 16
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Post Office will be hosting a fair for locals to prepare for travel.
The Passport Fair will be on Saturday, November 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Appointments are not required but customers will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
Passport photos will be available.
customers can schedule an appointment or fill out an application here.
The following will be required:
- Proof of identification
- A photocopy of identification
Passport fees for people 16 years or older is $130.