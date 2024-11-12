Skip to Content
Yuma Post Office hosting Passport Fair on November 16

U.S. Postal Service
By
Published 3:12 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Post Office will be hosting a fair for locals to prepare for travel.

The Passport Fair will be on Saturday, November 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Appointments are not required but customers will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Passport photos will be available.

customers can schedule an appointment or fill out an application here.

The following will be required:

  • Proof of identification
  • A photocopy of identification

Passport fees for people 16 years or older is $130.

