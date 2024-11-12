Voting underway in Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Voting is underway in Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland in a key presidential election that was delayed for two years and comes as the Horn of Africa region is experiencing political tension. Local media on Wednesday showed voters waiting in line to cast their ballots, with many saying they want a stronger economy and more jobs, among other local priorities. More than 1 million people are expected to cast votes at more than 2,000 polling stations, with some 28 international observers spread across the country. Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 amid a descent into conflict, has sustained its own government, currency and security structures despite lacking international recognition.

