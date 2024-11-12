The EU says it won’t renew a fishing agreement with Senegal criticized by many in the country

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The European Union says it will not renew a fishing agreement with Senegal that has been criticized by many Senegalese. The decision comes after the EU identified Senegal as a “non-cooperating country” in the fight against illegal fishing earlier this year. European vessels will have to leave Senegalese waters when the agreement expires on Sunday. Many local fishermen in the West African country say they can’t compete with the foreign industrial trawlers and barely catch enough fish to make a living. The renegotiation of the fishing agreement was a key campaign promise of Senegal’s new president, who was elected in March.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.