Police officer arrested over deadly 2023 suicide bombing at Pakistan mosque

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities in Pakistan say a key suspect in connection with a deadly attack at a mosque in a police compound nearly two years ago has been arrested and has been identified as a police officer. The provincial police chief Akhtar Hayyat announced the arrest of Mohammad Wali at a news conference in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He said Wali had shared a map of the compound with the suicide bomber who carried out the attack on the mosque on Jan. 29, 2023, killing 101 people, mostly police officers.

