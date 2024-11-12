Philippine defense secretary doesn’t expect Trump will demand payment for protection

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro says he doesn’t expect U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s next administration will demand the Philippines pay more for military protection because both allies face the shared threat of China. Teodoro was speaking at a news conference with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles on Tuesday. The comments followed an inaugural bilateral annual meeting aimed at improving security ties. Teodoro was asked if Trump would expect the Phillipines like Taiwan to pay for U.S. protection. Teodoro replied that “I really don’t expect some sort of a statement from Mr. Trump. Hopefully not.” Teodoro said that both allies face the shared threats of the “overreach and the aggressive and illegal activities of China.”

