Painter Frank Auerbach, who fled the Nazis and became a major artist, dies at 93
LONDON (AP) — Frank Auerbach, who fled Nazi Germany for Britain as a child and became one of the major artists of the 20th century, has died aged 93. Auerbach’s gallery, Frankie Rossi Art Projects, said on Tuesday the artist died at his home in London the day before. He was born in Berlin in 1931. After studies at St. Martin’s School of Art and the Royal College of Art in London, he devoted the remaining seven decades of his life to painting. He lived and worked in the same north London studio from 1954 until his death. In 2023, his painting “Mornington Crescent” sold at Sotheby’s for $7.1 million, a record for the artist.