New Mexico secretary of state says she’s experiencing harassment after the election

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top elections regulator says she’s being harassed and threatened on social media. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said the comments followed after she affirmed President-elect Donald Trump’s national election victory. She said she was trying to halt conspiracy theories about the election. Toulouse Oliver said Tuesday that she plans to contact law enforcement about the threats. She raised the concerns as she briefed a legislative panel about administration of the general election and progress toward certifying the vote tally amid a surge in same-day voter registration.

