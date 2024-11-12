Mauritius opposition wins country’s election by a landslide

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Mauritius’ opposition coalition has won the country’s election by a landslide. The Alliance for Change coalition took all parliamentarly seats in a major rejection of the country’s current government. Results were released at various constituencies across the country throughout Monday. The ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth failed to get any of the available 62 seats. The opposition win will see the return of Navin Ramgoolam as the country’s prime minister. He served as prime minister from 1995 to 2000 and again from 2005 to 2014. Official results that will include two seats from Rodrigues Island are expected to be released Tuesday.

