Indonesia and Australia hold joint military drills after signing a new defense agreement

SITUBONDO, Indonesia (AP) — The Indonesian and Australian militaries are holding joint combat drills off Indonesia’s main island of Java with about 2,000 troops training in air, maritime, amphibious and land operations. They’ll participate in a live-fire exercise near Banongan beach of East Java’s Situbondo district with tanks, artillery, infantry and attack helicopters, a joint landing operation and a non-combat evacuation used for a disaster. The two countries recently signed a defense cooperation agreement. Analysts consider Indonesia’s defense a priority of new President Prabowo Subianto. He wants to make more military equipment purchases and initiate defense cooperation with other countries.

