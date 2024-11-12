Ecuador prison violence kills at least 15

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A fight among inmates has left at least 15 people dead and 14 injured Tuesday at Ecuador’s largest prison. The Litoral Penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil has been the site of frequent riots and mass killings. Prison officials provided few details about what triggered the latest bout of violence but said security forces had been deployed to take control of the facility. Local media reported helicopters could be seen flying over the prison as relatives of inmates gathered outside the gates. Ecuador’s prisons have become among the deadliest in Latin America as overcrowding, corruption and weak state control have allowed drug gangs to proliferate.

