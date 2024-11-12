Davis, Gwath and McKinney score 16 to lead San Diego State past Occidental 100-49

SAN DIEGO (AP) — BJ Davis, Magoon Gwath and Wayne McKinney IIII each had 16 points in San Diego State’s 100-49 win over Occidental on Tuesday.

Davis had five steals for the Aztecs (2-0). Gwath added four blocks. McKinney III went 6 of 11 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range).

Nasir Luna led the way for the Tigers with 16 points. Occidental also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Ethan Hanning.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.