After Baltimore mass shooting, neighborhood goes full year with no homicides

BALTIMORE (AP) — As Baltimore gun violence continues trending downward, a historically troubled neighborhood in the city’s southwest corner is celebrating having no homicides in over a year. The numbers are especially meaningful for the Brooklyn community, where a mass shooting in July 2023 killed two people and injured 28 others at an annual summer block party. The city’s flagship anti-violence program Safe Streets ramped up its work in the area. Officials say the efforts have paid off. Overall, homicides in Baltimore are down about 24% compared to this time last year. That’s on top of a roughly 20% decline in 2023.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.