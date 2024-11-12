A Canadian teen is in critical condition with what is believed to be bird flu

NEW YORK (AP) — A Canadian teen is hospitalized in critical condition with what is believed to be bird flu. British Columbia health officials said Tuesday it’s not clear how the teen picked up the virus . Bird flu has been detected recently in wild birds and poultry in the province but the teen is not known to have any contact with infected animals. Few details have been released about the teen, who was healthy before developing symptoms more than a week ago. The teen has been hospitalized in Vancouver since Friday. Initial testing indicated the infection is from bird flu but officials are awaiting confirmation.

