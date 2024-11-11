UN warns that toxic smog in Pakistan’s Punjab province is endangering children

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.N. children’s agency is warning that the health of 11 million children in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province is in danger because of air pollution that experts say has become a fifth season in recent years. Toxic smog has shrouded Pakistan’s cultural capital of Lahore and 17 other districts in Punjab since last month. Health officials say more than 40,000 people have been treated for respiratory ailments. Pakistan has shut schools until Nov. 17 in parts of Punjab as part of measures aimed at protecting children’s health.

