Too many wild deer are roaming England’s forests. Can promoting venison to consumers help?

WINCHESTER, England (AP) — There are now more deer in England than at any other time in the last 1,000 years. Hunters say culling them is a necessity because the population has dramatically multiplied, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s had a devastating impact on woodland and farms. Forestry experts and businesses say one solution is getting more people to eat venison. They call it a double win. It helps rebalance the ecosystem and provides a low-fat, sustainable protein. One food charity distributed hundreds of thousands of pouches of venison Bolognese meals to food banks last year and said people were hungry for more.

