The A’s trade infielder Nick Allen to the Braves for a minor league pitcher

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves acquired infielder Nick Allen from the Athletics on Monday in exchange for minor league right-hander Jared Johnson.

Allen batted .175 with a homer, four RBIs and a .463 OPS in 41 games with the A’s last year. He hit .345 with seven homers, 51 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 81 games with Triple-A Las Vegas.

The 23-year-old Johnson spent last season at High-A Rome of the South Atlantic League and went 7-4 with eight saves and a 2.60 ERA in 38 relief appearances. He held the opposition to a .206 batting average and struck out 62 hitters in 52 innings while walking 27.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb