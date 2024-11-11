Rays’ Wander Franco, who awaits sex abuse trial, arrested in armed altercation

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Police say Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been arrested for his involvement in an armed altercation in a parking lot in the Dominican Republic countryside. A police spokesman told The Associated Press it happened 116 miles west of Santo Domingo in San Juan de la Maguana. Franco was arrested Sunday. Another man and a woman were also detained. Police said two firearms were seized and didn’t say whether there were injuries. The 23-year-old Franco is scheduled to go to trial Dec. 12 in the northern province of Puerto Plata in a sexual abuse case involving a 14-year-old girl.

