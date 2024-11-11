Pentagon secrets leaker Jack Teixeira set to be sentenced, could get up to 17 years in prison

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who pleaded guilty to leaking highly classified military documents about the war in Ukraine is expected to be sentenced in federal court Tuesday. Prosecutors have argued that Jack Teixeira should be sentenced to 17 years in prison for what it called “one of the most significant and consequential violations of the Espionage Act in American history.” Teixeira’s attorneys will argue that U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani should sentence him to 11 years in prison. Defense lawyers said their client made ”a terrible decision” that was repeated over a span of 14 months.

