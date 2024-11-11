Pakistan suspends railway services in the country’s southwest after deadly train station bombing

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s railways has suspended all train services to and from a restive southwestern province where a suicide bombing at a train station over the weekend killed 26 people, including soldiers and railway staff. Pakistan Railways said on Monday that the train services would be suspended for four days for security reasons. The attack, claimed by the separatist Baloch Liberation Army struck the station in the city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, on Saturday. At lest 62 people were also wounded in the bombing. The provincial government also declared a three-day mourning period and said that security has been stepped up and vowed to hit back “with full force” against the separatists.

