NYC Mayor Eric Adams requests earlier trial date so he can focus on reelection campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is seeking to move up the start of his trial on corruption and bribery charges so he can focus on his campaign for reelection this spring. In a letter to the federal judge, the mayor’s attorney, Alex Spiro [SPY-row], said the sooner start would ensure that Adams could mount a proper campaign ahead of the Democrat primary in June. The Democrat was indicted in September on charges that he accepted luxury travel perks and illegal campaign corporations from a Turkish official seeking political favors. He has pleaded not guilty and insisted he will remain in office as he fights the case.

