NgaNga puts up 29 as San Jose State knocks off Life Pacific 93-56 at the Rainbow Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Sadraque NgaNga had 29 points in San Jose State’s 93-56 victory against NAIA-member Life Pacific on Monday night at the Rainbow Classic.

NgaNga also had 12 rebounds for the Spartans (1-3). Latrell Davis scored 12 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Robert Vaihola had 10 points and finished 5 of 6 from the floor.

Austin Cook led the Warriors in scoring, finishing with 16 points and two steals. Life Pacific also got 12 points from Albert Matute. Dylan Cabs also had eight points.

San Jose State took the lead with 16:30 left in the first half and never looked back. NgaNga led their team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 41-20 at the break. San Jose State extended its lead to 61-24 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. NgaNga scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

