Here are the people Trump has picked for key positions so far

President-elect Donald Trump is starting to fill key posts in his second administration, putting an emphasis so far on aides and allies who were his strongest backers during the 2024 campaign. Among his picks are Susie Wiles for chief of staff, Elise Stefanik for United Nations ambassador, and Tom Homan and Stephen Miller for a pair of roles that will include immigration enforcement. Miller will be deputy chief of staff for policy while Homan will be “border czar,” a role in which he’ll oversee Trump’s promised largest deportation operation in U.S. history.

