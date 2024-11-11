Former Turkish soccer club president sentenced to prison for attacking referee

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court has sentenced a former top-flight soccer club executive to more than three and a half years in prison for attacking a referee on the field at the end of a league game match last season. MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face after the final whistle of a 1-1 draw in a Super Lig game against Caykur Rizespor. Meler, who fell to the ground, was also kicked in a melee that occurred when fans also invaded the field. The incident had caused global outrage and prompted the Turkish Football Federation to suspend all league games for several weeks. On Monday Koca’s lawyers requested his acquittal, claiming “unjust provocation.” Koca is expected to appeal the verdict.

