Democrat Cleo Fields wins re-drawn Louisiana congressional district, flipping red seat blue

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Democrat Cleo Fields has won a Louisiana congressional race in a recently redrawn second majority-Black district. That flips a once reliably Republican seat blue. This is only the second time in nearly 50 years that a Democrat has won in Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. That feat is attributed to the new political boundaries drawn by lawmakers earlier this year. The 61-year-old state Senator, has been a fixture in Louisiana state politics for more than three decades. He served two terms in Congress after being first elected in 1992.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.