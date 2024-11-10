Trump announces Tom Homan, former director of immigration enforcement, will serve as ‘border czar’

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says that Tom Homan, his former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, will serve as “border czar” in his incoming administration. Trump wrote late Sunday on his Truth Social site that he was pleased “to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders.” Homan was widely expected to rejoin Trump’s second administration in a border-related role.

