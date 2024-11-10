Storm-weary Philippines forcibly evacuates thousands as another typhoon hits

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Thousands of people are being forcibly evacuated from 2,500 villages as another typhoon hits areas of the northern Philippines already devastated by floods and landslides from three storms in less than a month. Typhoon Toraji entered the mountainous Luzon region Monday with sustained winds of 81 mph and is expected to weaken before blowing out to sea. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had been in the region Sunday to inspect the damage from the last storm and help distribute food. Evacuations were still taking place in the late morning in areas not yet feeling the worst of the typhoon. Officials said areas still saturated from the past storms are more susceptible to floods and landsides.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.