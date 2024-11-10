AP Race Call: Republican David Schweikert wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. David Schweikert won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arizona on Sunday. The Maricopa County district was a top target for Democrats, who narrowly missed flipping it in the 2022 midterms, falling less than 1 percentage point short. Schweikert is one of 16 Republicans who represent a congressional district that President Joe Biden carried in 2020. The Associated Press declared Schweikert the winner at 10:03 p.m. EST.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.