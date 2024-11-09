Truex wins pole for final NASCAR full-time race as Logano highest qualifying title contender

AP Auto Racing Writer

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr., who is retiring from full-time NASCAR competition after Sunday’s season finale, won the pole for the championship-deciding race at Phoenix Raceway.

Truex turned a lap at 134.741 mph Saturday to earn the top starting spot. He plans to run a handful of races in 2025.

“I don’t really know the significance of it — I guess it hasn’t really sunk in yet, but I’m excited for the weekend,” Truex said. “We’ll see how it goes. I’m not sure it’s really sunk in yet and I’m not sure really the emotions. I’m not super emotional I guess, so we’ll see what happens after the race. I’m looking forward to having a fun weekend and hopefully a great day.”

Truex will start ahead of title contender Joey Logano, who is trying to become the only active three-time Cup champion in NASCAR in a Ford for Team Penske.

“Yeah, we’ve got ‘em where we want ’em,” Logano said. “We just gotta put our foot on their throats from here.”

Ross Chastain, the defending race winner at Phoenix, qualified third in a Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. He last year became the first nontitle contender to win the finale in this format.

Kyle Larson qualified fifth and was followed by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott in a pair of Chevrolets.

Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing was sixth in a Toyota and followed by teammate Christopher Bell.

William Byron, who is one of the championship contenders, qualified eighth in a Hendrick Chevy and was followed by Harrison Burton, who is in his final race with Wood Brothers Racing.

Tyler Reddick, with the 23XI Racing team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, qualified 10th as he races for his first Cup title. Jordan was on pit road watching qualifying.

Reigning NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney was the lowest qualifying driver of the title contenders at 17th. He’s seeking to become the first driver to win back-to-back titles since Jimmie Johnson won five straight from 2006 to 2010. He and Logano have the chance to give Roger Penske three consecutive Cup titles.

