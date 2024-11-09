Skip to Content
News

Tait-Jones puts up 25 in UCSD’s 94-76 victory against Pepperdine

By
Published 10:17 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones’ 25 points helped UC San Diego defeat Pepperdine 94-76 on Saturday.

Tait-Jones had five assists for the Tritons (1-1). Tyler McGhie shot 6 for 15 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 20 points. Hayden Gray had 14 points and shot 5 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Waves (1-1) were led by Stefan Todorovic, who posted 33 points and six rebounds. Dovydas Butka added 11 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine. Zion Bethea finished with 10 points.

UCSD took the lead with 16:26 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 47-32 at halftime, with McGhie racking up 14 points. Tait-Jones scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as UCSD went on to secure a victory, outscoring Pepperdine by three points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content