Police in Antigua charge a man with murder in the stabbing death of a politician

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — Police in Antigua have charged a man with murder in the stabbing death this week of a controversial member of parliament in his seaside home. Police on the tiny Caribbean island charged 26-year-old Alexta Francis on Saturday, two days after the landscaper was arrested and questioned about the killing of Asot Michael. Francis was due to make his first appearance in court on Monday. Authorities said Francis didn’t yet have legal representation and it wasn’t immediately clear where he was being held Saturday. Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney told The Associated Press that the police had no plans to disclose the motive for the killing, but would instead allow it to be revealed in court.

