FEMA: Worker fired after directing workers to avoid helping hurricane survivors who supported Trump
The leader of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says a worker has been fired after she directed workers helping hurricane survivors to avoid homes with yard signs supporting President-elect Donald Trump. In a statement Saturday, Deanne Criswell said it was a violation of FEMA’s values and called it “reprehensible.” The agency didn’t identify the worker or say where or when the incident happened. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said it happened in Florida. He blasted the agency and called the ordeal “targeted discrimination” of Florida residents who support Trump. He said the state will investigate.