Democrat April McClain Delaney wins a US House seat in a competitive Maryland race

BALTIMORE (AP) — Democrat April McClain Delaney has narrowly won a U.S. House seat in Maryland’s most competitive congressional races. She defeated former Maryland State House member and conservative Republican Neil Parrott. McClain Delaney is a mother of four daughters and campaigned heavily on issues impacting women, including abortion rights. She previously worked in the Biden administration’s Department of Commerce and has focused much of her career on protecting children’s online safety. Her husband, John Delaney, previously represented the sprawling 6th Congressional District covering a wide swath of rural Maryland as well as more affluent liberal suburbs of Washington, D.C.

