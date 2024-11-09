Akira Jacobs scores 20 to lead Hawaii past Life Pacific 96-61

HONOLULU (AP) — Akira Jacobs’ 20 points helped Hawaii defeat Life Pacific 96-61 on Friday night.

Jacobs also contributed seven rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors in their season opener. Gytis Nemeiksa added 14 points while going 5 of 9 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had nine rebounds. Kody Williams shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Albert Matute, Rico Hopping and Vince Fier all scored 14 for the Warriors.

