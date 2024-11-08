Yuma teacher receives Arizona EL Teacher of the Year Award

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma local was awarded the Arizona English Language (EL) Teacher of the Year Award.

Aneli Obregon, a Kindergarten teacher at Sunrise Elementary School, was recognized by the Yuma School District One's EL Department, and received the award from the Arizona Department of Education's Office of English Language Acquisition Services.

“Over the past four years, I have had the privilege of working closely with Mrs. Obregon and witnessing her exceptional dedication to her students,” said Megan Randolph, EL Development Coordinator. “She consistently elevates students from a Pre-Emergent/Emergent level to Intermediate or Proficient levels within a single school year. The students and staff at Sunrise Elementary School are truly fortunate to have Mrs. Obregon.”