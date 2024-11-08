North Korean GPS manipulation disrupted dozens of planes and vessels, South Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has disrupted GPS signals from border areas for a second-straight day on Saturday. The interference is affecting an unspecified number of flights and vessel operations. Tensions between the rival Koreas are escalating as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un flaunts his advancing nuclear and missile program. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korean operations to manipulate GPS signals were detected from around the western border city of Kaesong and the nearby city of Haeju on Friday and Saturday. Their statement says dozens of civilian aircraft and several vessels have been disrupted, and they urged North Korea to stop.

