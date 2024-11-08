Skip to Content
McLaughlin scores 30, Northern Arizona beats Nelson 115-67

Published 8:58 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin scored 30 points as Northern Arizona beat Nelson 115-67 on Friday night.

McLaughlin also had five rebounds for the Lumberjacks (2-0). Carson Towt scored 16 points and added 14 rebounds and seven assists. Jack Wistrcill shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Rob Jenkins led the way for the Lions with 24 points and two steals. Zaveion Bineyard added 10 points and five steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

