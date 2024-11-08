Local farmers celebrate the beginning of winter harvest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This November is the 12th annual Arizona Leafy Greens month celebration, celebrating the beginning of the harvesting season.

According to the Arizona Leafy Greens marketing agreement, Arizona leafy green growers contribute two billion dollars to Arizona’s economy.

25% of all leafy greens in the United States come out of Arizona.

Valentine Sierra, a local food safety director for Amigo Farms, shares how you can help keep these crops safe.



“Keeping your animals out of the field, keeping trash out, also to we irrigate here with open canals so if you’re walking your dog along canal roads just make sure they don’t go into the canals," said Sierra.

Kami Van Horn, a technical assistant for the LGMA, shares how they keep farmers up to date on keeping our food safe.



“What our food safety practices are is what we call the metrics and so those are science-based guidances that growers follow to make sure that we keep the leafy greens safe for consumers," said Van Horn.

Sierra also shares why it is important for people not to interact with the produce while it is being grown or harvested.



“Salmonella is just anywhere we can find that in the dirt, in the trash, so we try to keep trash out of the fields, cross-contamination as well you know people can have bacteria on themselves if they come in our fields they can contaminate or their animals can come and contaminate our product," said Sierra.

For you’re own safety it is important to be vigilant about tractors and heavy machinery on the roads, especially in the mornings.