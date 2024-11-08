2 suspected rebels, 2 members of government-run militia are killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir

NEW DELHI (AP) — Two suspected militants and two members of a government-sponsored militia have been killed in two separate incidents in Indian-controlled Kashmir. The disputed region, divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety, has experienced an increase in violence in recent weeks. The Indian military says a joint team of soldiers and police killed two militants near the region’s northwestern Sopore town early Friday. Separately, officials say militants killed two members of a government-run militia in remote southern Kishtwar late Thursday. Militants in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989.

