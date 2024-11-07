West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice appoints wife Cathy to state education board after U.S. Senate win

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice appointed his wife to the state school board this week. First Lady Cathy Justice’s appointment to the state board of education came about a day after the Republican governor declared victory in the U.S. Senate race against Democratic opponent Glenn Elliott. Cathy Justice will serve a nine-year term on the board, taking over the seat of Dr. Daniel Snavely, a Huntington cardiologist whose term expired this week. When asked Thursday by a reporter about whether nepotism played a role in the appointment, Justice insisted Cathy Justice is more than qualified.

