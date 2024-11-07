South Africa closes its border again with Mozambique, where post-election violence worsens

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has closed its border again with Mozambique, where post-election protests have escalated, leading to clashes between protesters and the police. Authorities also warned South Africans to postpone non-essential visits to Mozambique. The border was closed earlier this week and partially opened on Thursday to allow limited movement of trucks and vehicles stuck there. With violence escalating, it was quickly closed again. Police have reportedly fired teargas to disperse some of the protesters in the capital of Maputo and videos on social media sites belonging to opposition leader Venancio Mondlane show scores of young people marching toward Maputo. Mondlane came in second in the presidential election, with 20% of the votes.

