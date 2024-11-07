GOP flips 2 US House seats in Pennsylvania, as Republican Scott Perry wins again

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans have knocked off Democrats in two perennially contested U.S. House seats in eastern Pennsylvania while U.S. Rep. Scott Perry has survived a challenge in southern Pennsylvania. The defeats of sixth-term Rep. Matt Cartwright and three-term Rep. Susan Wild came as the GOP’s U.S. House majority hung in the balance. Republicans have now recaptured a majority of the state’s congressional delegation. Republican Rob Bresnahan is a developer who beat Cartwright in a district around Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. Ryan Mackenzie is a state lawmaker who beat Wild in a district around Allentown. Perry beat Democrat Janelle Stelson, a first-time candidate and longtime local TV news anchor.

