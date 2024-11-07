Skip to Content
CSU Bakersfield beats Bethesda (Calif.) 122-53

Published 2:52 PM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jemel Jones had 19 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 122-53 win over Bethesda (Calif.) on Thursday.

Jones shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Roadrunners (1-1). CJ Hardy scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line and added six rebounds and four steals. Corey Stephenson shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Erik Gallardo led the way for the Flames with 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

