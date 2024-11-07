Canada’s Trudeau revives a Cabinet-level panel to address concerns about a Trump presidency

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is re-establishing a special Cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations to address his administration’s concerns about another Donald Trump presidency. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is also the country’s finance minister, will chair the committee, which also will include other top officials. Canada is one of the most trade-dependent countries in the world, and 75% of Canada’s exports go to the U.S. During Trump’s first time, his move to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, and reports that he was considering a 25% tariff on the auto sector were considered an existential threat in Canada at the time.

