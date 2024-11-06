UK doctor gets 31 years for poisoning mother’s partner with fake COVID vaccine

LONDON (AP) — A British doctor who was disgruntled about his inheritance and injected his mother’s boyfriend with poison presented as a COVID-19 vaccine has been sentenced to 31 years in prison. Dr. Thomas Kwan disguised himself as a nurse making home visits to inject Patrick O’Hara with a flesh-eating poison because he believed the older man stood in the way of him inheriting his mother’s home some day. A judge said Wednesday that Kwan’s audacious plan nearly succeeded. The 53-year-old doctor pleaded guilty last month in Newcastle Crown Court to attempted murder.

