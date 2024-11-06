Record-high pollution sickens thousands in Pakistan’s cultural capital of Lahore

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Record-high air pollution in Pakistan’s cultural capital of Lahore is sending more people to hospitals and private clinics and the city authorities warned a complete lockdown could be imminent if residents fail to don face masks and follow other guidance related to smog. Lahore has a population of 14 million but most of the people seen on its streets on Wednesday were overwhelmingly without masks. Doctors say most people are complaining of either having a cough or that they feel their eyes are burning. Lahore’s air-quality index has hit a record high of over 1,100. Anything over 300 is considered hazardous to health. A toxic smog has shrouded the city since last month.

