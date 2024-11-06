GOP candidate concedes race to Democratic US Rep Don Davis in NC’s 1st Congressional District

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican challenger has conceded after a close contest for North Carolina’s only toss-up congressional district. Laurie Buckhout issued a statement Wednesday morning congratulating incumbent first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Davis in the state’s 1st Congressional District. Davis also issued a statement declaring victory and thanking his supporters. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. The contest in one of the few competitive districts across the Southeast has attracted millions of dollars from both parties. The district extends from Currituck County to a small portion of Granville County, in the northeastern part of the state.

